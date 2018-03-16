Sam Allardyce confirms he has been scouting Sevilla players

Everton manager Sam Allardyce has confirmed that he was present at Old Trafford during the Sevilla game on a scouting mission.
Apparently, the Toffees boss was looking at a ‘couple’ of Sevilla players.
Allardyce was at Old Trafford on Tuesday: “I went to watch a couple of players from Sevilla.”
— Chris Bascombe (@_ChrisBascombe) March 15, 2018
Everton have been linked with the Sevilla midfielder Steven N’Zonzi in the past and Allardyce could have been monitoring the former Stoke City star.
Allardyce has not revealed the name of his targets and it will be interesting to see who the other player is.
Everton are in desperate need of a goalscorer and therefore a move for Wissam Ben Yedder would make sense in the summer. The Sevilla forward has been in very good form this season and he managed to impress against Premier League outfits Liverpool and Manchester United earlier.
Ben Yedder would be the ideal replacement for Romelu Lukaku.
Everton fans will be happy to see that the manager is already working to improve the squad ahead of the summer transfer window. The Toffees have had a season to forget this year and the expectations will be high next season.