Sam Allardyce comments on Everton defender Michael Keane’s World Cup hopes

Everton manager Sam Allardyce has said that Michael Keane has got a big test coming up this weekend as the Toffees face Manchester City in the Premier League clash on Saturday.
The 25-year-old joined Everton last summer from Burnley, but has gone through a very difficult campaign.
Keane is a highly talented defender who holds the ambition of playing in the World Cup. However, Allardyce believes that there’s a chance for Keane if he keeps on improving till the end of the season.
The Everton boss rightly points out that Keane needs to play his best football to attract the interest of his national team manager.
Keane has improved in recent months, but he needs to perform in big games, and that is why Allardyce feels that the game against Manchester City is very important for him.
“I think Michael’s ambition is to get in the England squad and not think about having a break,” said Allardyce, as quoted by the Liverpool Echo. It’s always a challenge to get back in and the only way you can do that is play well for your club.
“He’s got a big test coming up Saturday. That back four has been very good but our home record has been fantastic since I’ve been here – for a couple of seasons, really.
“We’ll need people like Michael Keane playing very well on Saturday because they’re a fantastic attacking force.
“A World Cup place depends how he plays as a team. If he continues to grow, as he has done recently, there’s a chance. He has to be at his best for Everton to attract the attention of Gareth.”
Everton have an impressive home record this season, and they are also heading into this game on the back of two successive wins against Brighton and Stoke in the Premier League.