Ryan Sessegnon wants to play in the Premier League with Fulham

Fulham defender Ryan Sessegnon has been linked with a move to the Premier League all season.
The left-back has now confirmed that he wants to play in the Premier League but he wants to do that with Fulham.
He said: “I just want to play in the Premier League with Fulham. I have been at the club since the age of eight. It has been a dream to play in the Premier League with Fulham. We are so very close I just want to get over the line. Hopefully, we do it automatically but if not then via the play-offs.”
The Londoners are close to securing promotion to the Premier League and the fans will be delighted to hear that their key star wants to stay.
The likes of Spurs and Liverpool have been linked with the 17-year-old this season.
Sessegnon has had a tremendous season and he picked up the Championship Player of the Year and Football League Young Player of the Year awards on Sunday night.
It will be interesting to see where he ends up eventually but there is no doubt that staying at Fulham would benefit him for now.
Sessegnon cannot afford to sit on the bench at a top club. He needs to play every week and Fulham could give him that platform without any added pressure.
The left-back should look to continue his development with Fulham for now and then make the step up when he is ready.