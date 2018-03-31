Ryan Sessegnon tweets out a message after Fulham’s 2-0 win over Norwich

Fulham picked up a vital 2-0 win over Norwich in the Championship last night.
The Londoners are now close to securing automatic promotion to the Premier League and Jokanovic will be delighted with how his players performed in a must win away game.
Stefan Johansen opened the scoring for the Cottagers and Tom Cairney doubled their advantage minutes later.
Fulham are currently in the third place, seven points behind Cardiff. The Londoners will be hoping to finish the season strongly now. Jokanovic’s men are currently unbeaten in 17 league games.
The visitors could have scored a third goal as well but Ryan Sessegnon’s venomous effort was cleared off the line by Norwich defender Christoph Zimmermann.
The young defender sent out a message on Twitter after the vital win last night. The fans will be delighted to see the players playing with such confidence at this stage of the season.
Great win away from home !!👍👍.
The Unbeaten run continues ✅
Well done team 👍👍
Safe trip back to the travelling fans you guys were fantastic today!!🤟👏
We recover and go again.#FULFORCE @FulhamFC #Stepbystep 🙏
— Ryan Sessegnon (@RyanSessegnon) March 30, 2018
Fulham have worked hard to secure promotion to the Premier League and they are very close to realising that dream now.
Here is how the Fulham fans responded to Sessegnon’s message on Twitter.
