Ryan Sessegnon thanks Fulham fans for their support this season

29 April, 2018 English Championship, Fulham, Transfer News & Rumours

Fulham secured a vital win over Sunderland this weekend and they will be hoping to secure automatic promotion to the Premier League now.

The Londoners have extended their unbeaten run to 23 games now and they will need to win the final league game against Birmingham next Sunday.

Slavisa Jokanovic’s men are currently third in the table, one point behind Cardiff City. The Bluebirds cannot afford to drop points in their last game if they want to finish in top two.

Fulham will need a bit of luck to climb above Cardiff in the table and it will be interesting to see what happens next week.

Regardless of the final standings, Fulham have had a memorable season this year and Ryan Sessegnon took to Twitter to send out a message after the win over Sunderland.

The highly rated left-back thanked the fans for their unconditional support throughout the season. He also praised the mentality of the side and implied that the team will try to finish in the automatic promotion slots.

Here is how the Fulham fans reacted to his message.

 

 

 

