Ryan Sessegnon thanks Fulham fans for their support this season

Fulham secured a vital win over Sunderland this weekend and they will be hoping to secure automatic promotion to the Premier League now.
The Londoners have extended their unbeaten run to 23 games now and they will need to win the final league game against Birmingham next Sunday.
Slavisa Jokanovic’s men are currently third in the table, one point behind Cardiff City. The Bluebirds cannot afford to drop points in their last game if they want to finish in top two.
Fulham will need a bit of luck to climb above Cardiff in the table and it will be interesting to see what happens next week.
Regardless of the final standings, Fulham have had a memorable season this year and Ryan Sessegnon took to Twitter to send out a message after the win over Sunderland.
The highly rated left-back thanked the fans for their unconditional support throughout the season. He also praised the mentality of the side and implied that the team will try to finish in the automatic promotion slots.
The mentality of this team😍🙌👏🙏
Big thank you to all the supporters who made craven cottage special again this season!❤⚫⚪
Hopefully 1 more game to go !🙏#FULFORCE
Stay with us !@FulhamFC pic.twitter.com/mvpGjuejgn
— Ryan Sessegnon (@RyanSessegnon) April 28, 2018
Here is how the Fulham fans reacted to his message.
Well played Ryan. Unfortunately Cardiff keep winning, so unless Reading get something next Sunday, there will be 4 matches to win promotion. Hopefully Fulham will win promotion, because they deserve it.
— Chris Michaels (@europechris) April 29, 2018
Ryan = mr Fulham thank you x
— wendy westwood (@wendywestwood2) April 28, 2018
We are with you! #FULFORCE
— George Toms (@Toms12George) April 28, 2018
If promoted with us will you stay?? 🤔🤔
— Gorgeous Porgeous (@FulhamHarv) April 28, 2018
Fair play lad 👏🏻
— Kieran Thornton (@ThorntonKieran) April 28, 2018
Superb again and dealt with the Targett blow like a pro #OneOfOurOwn
— Patrick Dodds (@fulhampat) April 28, 2018
You’re a star Ryan, fantastic win yesterday. Hopefully Hull will do us a favour today and then the Premiership is in your hands! Do us a favour though, please stay at Fulham for at least one more season!
— Bob Kool (@whoknows_bob) April 28, 2018
Ryan get in there mate,,,you need to stay at Fulham a couple more years minimum,,,look what happened to Roberts, don’t go that route,,you’re brilliant gooo on son…
— LondonLen (@Len_Strat) April 28, 2018