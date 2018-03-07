Ryan Sessegnon sends out a message on Twitter after Fulham win

Fulham defender Ryan Sessegnon sent out a message to the fans after his side’s 3-0 win over Sheffield United last night.
The young left back hailed the performance of Aleksandar Mitrovic and urged his teammates to keep up the good run of form.
His tweet read:
Anddddd… the run continues 🙏🙏!!!!!, well done team!👊, this Mitro guy is on fire 🔥🤫🤦🏾♂️, another clean sheet too!, let’s keep going @FulhamFC #FULFORCE
— Ryan Sessegnon (@RyanSessegnon) March 6, 2018
Fulham are now undefeated in their last 14 matches and they are making a serious push for promotion. The fans will be delighted to see the team chemistry and the determination from their players during this business end of the season.
The 17-year-old has been outstanding for the Championship outfit this season and he has bagged 14 goals already. As per the recent reports, the Fulham star is a target for Premier League giants like Tottenham. Sessegnon was named Young Player of the Year and EFL Player of the Year in the London Football awards recently.
It will be interesting to see where he ends up eventually. There is no doubt that Sessegnon is a world-class talent and he has a massive future ahead of him.