Ryan Sessegnon sends out a message after the win over Leeds

Fulham picked up a comfortable 2-0 win over Leeds United in the Championship last night.
The Cottagers are now within five points of the automatic promotion places and they will be looking to close the gap with Cardiff in the remaining games.
The Bluebirds will be up against Wolves and Villa in their next two games and Fulham will be hoping for a slip-up.
Slavisa Jokanovic’s men are in outstanding form right now and they are unbeaten in 18 matches.
The hosts went ahead through McDonald in the first half and on-loan Newcastle striker Mitrovic added his eighth goal in eight matches after the break.
The visitors struggled to get a foothold in the game and Fulham managed to dominate from start to finish.
Fulham defender Ryan Sessegnon sent out a message to the fans on Twitter after the club’s 2-0 win over Leeds United.
His tweet read:
We march on ! ⚽ #FULFORCE 🔥
Unbeaten run continues!✅@FulhamFC pic.twitter.com/Dvp4JtQzFI
— Ryan Sessegnon (@RyanSessegnon) April 3, 2018
Here is how the Fulham fans responded to his tweet.
