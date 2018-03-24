Ryan Sessegnon ready to stay at Fulham if they secure promotion

Fulham defender Ryan Sessegnon has revealed that he is willing to stay at the club if they manage to secure promotion this season.
The young left-back has been linked with a move to Tottenham all season and the Fulham fans will be delighted to hear that he is open to staying.
The report adds that if Fulham fail to secure promotion, the 17-year-old left back will look to join Spurs.
Fulham are currently third in the Championship standings and they have a good chance of playing in the Premier League next season.
Sessegnon is one of the most talented young players around Europe right now and the top clubs are likely to move for him at the end of this season. Keeping him at the club would be a massive challenge for Fulham.
The Cottagers will look to make an impression in the Premier League if they are promoted and they will need players like Sessegnon in order to do so.
It will be interesting to see what happens eventually but the player’s willingness to stay will certainly come as a boost to the fans and his Fulham teammates.