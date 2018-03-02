Ryan Sessegnon named Young Player of the Year, Spurs fans react

Fulham left-back Ryan Sessegnon has been named Young Player of the Year at the London Football Awards.
The highly talented defender has been in sensational form for the Championship outfit this season.
Sessegnon has scored 13 goals for the London side so far and he has helped his team recover from their poor start. Fulham are now chasing a play-off place.
The 17-year-old was linked with Premier League clubs like Liverpool and Tottenham in the summer and it will be interesting to see whether Fulham manage to keep him at the club beyond this season.
Sessegnon managed to beat the likes of Davinson Sanchez and Harry Winks to the award but the Tottenham fans were very impressed. The Spurs fans are already looking forward to Sessegnon playing for them.
Danny Rose has been linked with a move away from the club and Sessegnon could be the ideal long-term replacement. Despite being so young, the Fulham star is ready to make the step up to the Premier League.
If Daniel Levy manages to pull off the transfer, it could go down as one of their best signings in the recent years.
Here is how the Tottenham fans reacted to Sessegnon winning the award.
Soon to be a #THFC player
— Jordan Roberts 🦈 (@jordanthomas199) March 1, 2018
He’s gonna be #OneOfOurOwn soon
— Zach 🇺🇸🐓 (@SkillfulSonny) March 2, 2018
@SpursCalvin @RyanSessegnon welcome to #spurs
— ◄Darren Perry► (@mrdarrenperry) March 1, 2018
Not got too much longer #PremierLeague
— mark (@butchershead) March 2, 2018