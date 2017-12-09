Ryan Giggs wants to become Wales manager

The Wales team is without a manager since Chris Coleman stepped down from the role last month, agreeing to take over at Sunderland after he was unable to lead his side to next year’s World Cup.
Ryan Giggs, who has 66 caps for Wales, briefly took over as Manchester United interim manager post after David Moyes got the boot back in 2014. He was assistant to Louis van Gaal when the Dutchman took over.
The former Wales captain has been without a club since leaving his role as part of Manchester United’s staff back in 2016 and has now expressed an interest to manage his country.
“Of course I’m interested,” Giggs told Sky Sports News. “I played for Wales, I’ve said that I want to go back into coaching and that is obviously one of the top jobs.
“I played for United, I played for Wales, those are the two jobs. I’ve not spoken to anyone at the moment but I’d definitely be interested.
For Giggs, it will be encouraging news that FAW chief executive Jonathan Ford was quoted saying, “We have always favoured Welsh people because arguably the passion is there. Somebody said this earlier; Welsh most definitely, foreign possibly, but definitely not English.”
FAW wants to appoint Coleman’s successor before the draw for the new UEFA Nations League on January 24.
Giggs’ achievements as a player speak for themselves and he would hope that he can now get a chance at leading his countrymen.
He received the backing of Stoke City boss Mark Hughes who told BBC Radio Five Live’s Sportsweek, “I think he (Giggs) would be a candidate and a good choice – I’d recommend him”.