Ryan Giggs comments on Tottenham target Gareth Bale’s future

Wales manager Ryan Giggs has said to the reporters that Real Madrid star Gareth Bale is happy in Spain amid reports that the Welshman could be sold in the summer.
The 28-year-old joined Madrid from Spurs in 2013, for a then world record fee of £85.3 million, but he hasn’t quite fulfilled the expectations.
Bale has scored 56 goals and provided 58 assists in 203 appearances for Los Blancos, but there is a general feeling among the Madrid fans that he could have done a lot more.
Bale has been continuously linked with a return to the Premier League, with a move to Manchester United or to his former club being rumoured.
According to Mundo Deportivo, Bale is deemed surplus to requirements at the Santiago Bernabeu, and that he could move to the Premier League in the summer.
However, Giggs believes that Bale is under continuous scrutiny because he plays for Real Madrid. He adds that the Welshman is happy at his present club, and that his future doesn’t concern him.
“His future doesn’t concern me, he’s at a brilliant club. When you’re at a top club, as I know, you’re constantly under scrutiny,” said Giggs, as quoted by Football London.
“I went to see him and he was happy. He’s fit and looking really good. He made an impact when he came on against PSG. Everyone in Wales knows how important Gareth is. A fit and well Gareth Bale makes such a difference.”
If Real Madrid decided to offload Bale, it could still be difficult for Spurs to match the transfer fee along with his wages.