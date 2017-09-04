Ruud van Nistelrooy speaks highly of Tottenham’s Harry Kane

Former Manchester United striker and club legend, Ruud van Nistelrooy, has spoken highly of Tottenham Hotspur’s star striker Harry Kane.
The 24-year-old has established himself as one of the reliable scorers in the Premier League, having scored over 20 goals in each of his last three seasons.
The Spurs striker scored 29 Premier League goals last season, and won the Premier League golden boot as well. While, he is yet to open his account for his club in the 2017/18 campaign, Van Nistelrooy is still impressed with his overall performance and record.
Nistelrooy said, as quoted by The Mirror:
“Harry Kane to me looks like a great professional, somebody who works hard to get the maximum out of himself. He shows that out on the pitch.
“I think for Spurs he is a great player, a leader as well. That also goes for England. Added to that of course he is a great goalscorer.
“He is a true No.9 – a strong and forceful centre-forward who is always a reference point during the build-up play.”
Kane scored twice for England in their 4-0 win over Malta at the weekend, and he is gradually developing into a leader for his country.
Nistelrooy was a prolific goalscorer for United, and also holds enviable record for Real Madrid and the Dutch national team as well.
The Dutch striker, who scored 95 Premier League goals in 150 games for United, was a predator in the box type player.
While Kane has 78 goals in 116 games, he is a more all-round striker who brings more to the game than just scoring goals. Nistelrooy is spot on with his assessment.