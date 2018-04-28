Manchester City supporters have made it clear in no uncertain terms what they think about Real Madrid’s proposed bid to sign Leroy Sane this summer.
The Manchester Evening News reported that Real were considering a £70m offer to bring the German international to the Santiago Bernabeu and fans weren’t impressed.
Jog on
— thats football (@_ThatsFootball) April 24, 2018
No. Not happening.
— Simone 🎗 (@Vrtlnsanity) April 25, 2018
Sane joined Manchester City from Schalke 04 in 2016 and has gone on to make 82 appearances in all competitions, scoring and creating 46 goals.
The 22-year-old has been a standout performer this season, however, contributing 21 goals in 28 Premier League games and helping the Sky Blues win the title with five games to spare. Sane’s form for City landed him the PFA Young Player of the Year award too.
If City ever considered selling him this summer, his asking price would be a lot more than £70m. The German international hasn’t made a public admission that he wants to leave the club either.
Real could be losing Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema at the end of the season so Los Blancos they’re actively pursuing replacements. Sane would be a fantastic addition to their squad, but there are too many obstacles in their way to complete a deal. The City supporters have made their feelings clear.
Stats from Transfermarkt.