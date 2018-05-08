Ruben Neves wants Wolves stay amid Liverpool interest

Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Ruben Neves has said that he is looking forward to playing in the Premier League next season, but has no intension of changing clubs.
Neves, who was signed from Porto last summer for a reported fee of £15.8 million, has been one of the key players for Nuno Santo’s side as Wolves secured promotion to the Premier League.
The Portuguese was simply outstanding throughout the season, and his wide range of passing and ability to score spectacular goals have reportedly brought him in the limelight for Liverpool and other top Premier League clubs to show interest.
The Express reported in April that the Reds are closing in on signing the Wolves star, as the Reds see him as an ideal replacement of Emre Can.
However, the 21-year-old has made it clear that he doesn’t want to leave the Molineux, rather he is very happy at his present club.
“I came here to help the club and the club has helped me as well,” Neves told Sky Sports News.
“I think we achieved all our goals, as an individual and as a team. It is normal as big clubs see our work, not just me but all the boys, but I am really happy here.”
The news will come as a massive boost for the Wolves fans who would love to see Neves firing all cylinders in the Premier League next season.
As far as Liverpool are concerned, they will obviously look for other options, but it seems they may have to drop their interest in Neves.