Ruben Neves tweets after winning the Championship, Wolves fans respond

29 April, 2018 English Championship, Transfer News & Rumours, Wolves

Wolves have had a season to remember this year and Ruben Neves has proven to be a crucial player for them.

The Molineux outfit have secured their place in the Premier League by winning the Championship and Neves took to Twitter to share his joy with the supporters.

His tweet read:

The Portuguese midfielder was signed for a fee of around £15.8m from Porto last summer and he has been sensational for Nuno Espirito Santo all season. Apart from controlling games and setting the tempo for his side, Neves has chipped in with phenomenal goals at crucial stages of the season.

Clearly, the Wolves midfielder has now established himself as a fan favourite and the Wolves faithful were full of praise for him on Twitter. It will be interesting to see whether the newly promoted outfit manage to hold on to their star player this summer.

Neves has built up a reputation for himself in England he has been linked with a move away from Molineux already.

Here is what the Wolves fans had to say to Neves on Twitter.

 

