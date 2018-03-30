Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Ruben Neves sends out a message on Twitter, Wolves fans respond

30 March, 2018 English Championship, Middlesbrough, Transfer News & Rumours, Wolves

Wolves face Middlesbrough in the Championship later tonight and Nuno’s men will be looking to pull further clear of Cardiff with a win.

The Bluebirds are six points behind the leaders but they have a game in hand.

Wolves will be desperate to win the Championship and they cannot afford to drop points now. After having spent considerably this season, it would be a catastrophe if Wolves failed to win the title.

The hosts are in superb form right now and Wolves will need to be at their best to get a win here. Pulis’ men have been hard to beat at home.

Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves sent out a message on Twitter implying that the visitors will have to perform very well and secure a big result tonight. The Portuguese has been very good for his side this season and the fans will be delighted to see his confidence, commitment and enthusiasm ahead of a big game.

Nuno’s men have worked hard to stay ahead of everyone else so far and they will need to put in a similar effort to get past Boro later today.

The away fans reacted to the midfielder’s message on Twitter. Here is what they had to say.

 

 

