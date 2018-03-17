Ruben Neves sends a message to Wolves fans ahead of Burton game

Wolves take on Burton Albion in the Championship later today and the league leaders will be looking to strengthen their hold at the top of the table with a win.
Nuno’s men picked up a morale-boosting win over Reading on Tuesday and the home fans will be hoping for more of the same today.
Meanwhile, Burton are fighting the relegation battle and they will be dreading the trip to Molineux. The visitors are currently 23rd in the table and they will need to win most of their remaining games in order to beat the drop.
Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves believes that the game against Burton will not be an easy one. The Portuguese international tweeted that it will be another war today.
Another big war tomorrow 🔶⚫ C’mon Wolves 👊@WolvesPRT @Wolves pic.twitter.com/fGtlCKD99k
— Ruben Neves (@rubendsneves_) March 16, 2018
The home side are just 3 points ahead of Cardiff City and they cannot afford to drop points if they want to win the Championship. This is a must-win game for Wolves and on current form, they should be able to deliver.