Ruben Loftus-Cheek set to join Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace manager Frank de Boer is all set to make his first signing this summer. Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek is heading to Selhurst Park on loan for next season.
The highly talented box-to-box midfielder has struggled to get game time at Stamford Bridge and a loan move would help him gain some valuable first team experience. The midfielder made just 6 appearances for the Blues last season and it is clear that he needs to play a lot more.
According to Telegraph, the Chelsea midfielder should be confirmed as a Crystal Palace player within the next 24 hours once the formalities are completed.
Antonio Conte made the player available for loan and De Boer will be delighted to have beaten the likes of Newcastle and Southampton to the player’s services.
Loftus-Cheek will be the Dutchman’s first signing as the Palace manager and he will be hoping to get the best out of the Chelsea midfielder next season. The 21-year-old is highly rated in England and Chelsea will be looking forward to his development at Selhurst Park next season.
De Boer has a good track record when it comes to handling youth players and Loftus-Cheek will be hoping to improve under the Dutchman’s tutelage.
Loftus-Cheek is the third Chelsea youngster to secure a loan move after Tammy Abraham and Kasey Palmer. The likes of Nathaniel Chalobah and Izzy Brown are expected to leave on loan or permanently this summer as well.