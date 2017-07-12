Ruben Loftus-Cheek joins Crystal Palace on loan

Chelsea have agreed on a deal with Crystal Palace for the loan transfer of Ruben Loftus-Cheek.
Welcome @rubey_lcheek on a season-long loan! 👋#CPFC 🦅 have completed a #CheekyLoan signing from @ChelseaFC…
➡ https://t.co/TLZg2nY0kH pic.twitter.com/dWawIQz24E
— Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) July 12, 2017
The highly rated Chelsea midfielder will now look to continue his development with regular first-team football at Selhurst Park.
Loftus-Cheek is regarded as the most promising talent to have come out of the Chelsea academy in recent years. However, he has had very little chance to demonstrate his ability with the first team.
With Conte expected to sign another midfielder this summer, the English midfielder was set to drop further down the pecking order. At this stage of his career, he cannot afford to sit on the bench for another season.
The 21-year-old featured just six times for the Premier League champions last season and a move to Palace is just what he needed right now. Not only will he play more often, he will also work with a coach who has done well with youngsters in the past.
De Boer did well to develop the young players at Ajax and he will look to guide Loftus-Cheek as well.
Having completed his transfer to Palace, Loftus-Cheek said:
“I had the option of coming to Palace and I thought that it would be great for me. I live not too far away, I was born in Lewisham and Palace is good club so I thought it’s a good chance to play here and be a part of the team. They have a very strong team and I’d like to be a part of that this season.”