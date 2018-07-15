Roy Keane rips into Tottenham defender Danny Rose

Former Manchester United skipper turned popular football pundit Roy Keane has criticised Tottenham defender Danny Rose for his below par performance against Belgium in the World Cup third-place play-off.
Thomas Meunier opened the scoring in the 4th minute for Belgium after he punished some lackadaisical defending from Rose at the back post.
Keane singled out Rose for his poor defending and said that it was ‘lazy’ and ‘sloppy’ defending from the Spurs man who reportedly earns £65k-per-week for the north London club.
‘They [Belgium] started the game a lot brighter they look like they can score at ease. England obviously gave a shocking goal away. It was sloppy, lazy defending,’ Manchester United legend Keane said on ITV Sport.
‘When you look at Rose’s defending as well as the centre halves he’s never going to learn about the game. ‘If he doesn’t know that at 28 years of age he’s in trouble.’
The former Manchester United midfielder was absolutely spot on with his assessment. It was a soft goal to concede, and it was indeed sloppy from Rose.
While English players probably lacked motivation following their semi-final defeat against Croatia, Rose’s defending will raise further doubt about his long term future at Spurs.
The 28-year-old was dropped by Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino most of the time, with Ben Davies emerging as the club’s first choice left-back.