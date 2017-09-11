Roy Hodgson favourite to take over at Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace manager Frank de Boer is under a lot of pressure after a disastrous start to the Premier League season.
The Eagles have lost all four of their opening games and the Dutchman’s future at Selhurst Park is doubtful.
According to Daily Mirror, Roy Hodgson is in line to replace the former Ajax boss.
Hodgson has done well with mid-table teams in the past but Palace should look at other options if they really want to achieve something in the long run.
The former England manager is quite reactive in his approach and his short term thinking can only take the club so far. Palace need a talented young manager who can take the club forward with a proactive philosophy.
The likes of Huddersfield and Watford have shown that trusting talented young managers can do wonders in the short term as well as in the long run.
The likes of David Wagner and Marco Silva have not only improved the quality of football at their respective clubs, they are also laying down the foundations of an exciting team with the right blend of youth and experience.
Having said that, de Boer had a similar profile but his plans have not worked so far. However, that does not mean the model needs to be abandoned right away.
As far as Roy Hodgson is concerned, he has proven that he is very good at keeping teams up but Palace have a very good side and they can do a lot more.
It will be interesting to see who the Eagles get as a replacement to de Boer. Their next managerial appointment will speak volumes about their ambition as a football club.