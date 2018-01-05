Ross Barkley set to undergo Chelsea medical today

Everton midfielder Ross Barkley was expected to join Chelsea in the summer and it seems that the England midfielder is on the verge of joining the Blues now.
According to Paul Joyce from The Times, Chelsea will pay around £15m for the technically gifted playmaker and Barkley will complete his medical today.
The young midfielder would have become a free agent in the summer and it is evident that he wasn’t willing to sign an extension.
Barkley’s departure will be a blow for Sam Allardyce. He could have been a key player for Everton during the second half of the season.
The likes of Klaassen have failed to settle into English football and Allardyce will have to depend on the likes of Sigurdsson and Rooney for creativity now.
It will be interesting to see whether the Toffees bring in a replacement once the transfer is made official.
Everton have been linked with a move for the Besiktas striker Cenk Tosun.