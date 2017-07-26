Ross Barkley set to leave Everton

Everton midfielder Ross Barkley has been linked with a move away from Goodison Park for weeks now.
The England international is nearing the end of his deal at Everton and has turned down the chance of signing an extension.
Manager Ronald Koeman has finally confirmed that the player does not wish to stay at the Merseyside club and will leave this summer.
Koeman said: “We made a good offer of a contract, he declined. Ross told me at the end of the season he wanted another challenge. His personal situation is really not so difficult. My priority is not Ross, with respect, it is his decision. I look more to other players. I knew this at the end of the season. Everyone knows what the situation is and that’s enough, I don’t talk any more about this.”
The Toffees are looking at Gylfi Sigurdsson as a replacement for the 23-year-old attacking midfielder. Barkley has just one year left on his deal and is looking for a new challenge according to his manager.
Barkley is valued at £50m by Everton but his suitors are unlikely to pay that much for a player who will be a free agent next summer.
The 23-year-old has been linked with Tottenham this summer and it will be interesting to see whether the two clubs can reach a compromise now.