Ross Barkley keen on Tottenham move, wants to work with Pochettino

Everton midfielder Ross Barkley has been linked with a move away from Goodison Park for a while now.
The England international has just one year left on his current deal and the Toffees have failed to agree on an extension so far.
According to London Evening Standard, Everton value the player at £50million but Tottenham are unwilling to match their demands. However, both parties are optimistic about reaching an agreement. Furthermore, the report adds that Barkley is very interested in joining Tottenham so that he can work with Mauricio Pochettino.
The Argentine is clearly one of the best managers in the league and his ability to develop young players is also beyond doubt. Apparently, Barkley admires the Spurs boss after hearing glowing reports about him.
The Everton midfielder was unwilling to move to London initially, but Standard Sport claims that the player is now ready to play for Pochettino. The 23-year-old has been convinced by his England teammates Harry Kane, Dele Alli, Danny Rose and Eric Dier.
Apart from Everton’s asking price, the major issue for Spurs will be Barkley’s wage demands. The 23-year-old is looking to parity with the club’s highest earners (around £100,000 a week).
It seems unlikely that Spurs will agree to pay him that much yet. The midfielder might need to reduce his demands in order for the move to be completed.