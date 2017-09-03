Rooney rules out England return, reveals managerial ambitions

Wayne Rooney is adamant that he has no intentions of playing for England again after announcing his international retirement last month.
The former Manchester United captain returned to his boyhood club Everton this summer and has been in fine form scoring two goals in three games in the Premier League this season. This of course led to speculations suggesting that the 31-year-old could return to the England set-up ahead of next year’s FIFA World Cup in Russia.
“My mind is made up,” he said. “I have seen it a few times, where players have come out of retirement and gone to tournaments – and it’s not right.
“The lads who are trying to qualify for Russia will be the players that deserve to play in the tournament. So my decision has been made.
“I’ve had my time. I can’t have any regrets. It’s now time for some of the younger lads to step up and try to take it further.
“Of course I’ll be watching. I’ve made it clear throughout my career that I love playing for England and want England to do well – and that remains.
“Now I won’t be playing, I’ll be watching with the same interest as everyone else. Hopefully we can go that next step in the tournament.”
Rooney is both England’s and Manchester United’s all time top scorer. When asked what his plans were once he hangs up his boots, Rooney revealed his ambition to go into football management.
“I’d love to go into management. I’m doing my badges now and I think it would be a waste to have the knowledge I’ve picked up over the years to not have a go at it,” he told talkSPORT.
“I’ve always been interested in watching games, and the tactical side of games, and speaking to the managers I’ve worked under about how we’re going to approach certain games.
“I’ve always watch football and studied it to try to see different things during the game, and I know a lot of players I’ve played with don’t do that. They’re more into watching tricks on YouTube, and stuff like that.
“But I watch games and try to work how teams are going to try to break the other team down, and vice versa. So I’ve always been quite aware of the tactical side of the game and I believe that can help you on the pitch, certainly as you get a bit older as you need that [knowledge] to help create a bit of space for yourself, and a bit more time.”
Rooney and Everton are 12th on the Premier League table after three games. The Toffees have won one, drawn one and lost one, and will return for action on Saturday to play Tottenham Hotspur at Goodison Park.