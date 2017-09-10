Ronaldo discusses future with Zinedine Zidane, Man Utd on alert

Cristiano Ronaldo’s frustration with life at Real Madrid has increased after Saturday’s disappointing 1-1 draw with Levante.
With Ronaldo out through suspension, Madrid produced an insipid display that was in stark contrast to Barcelona’s 5-0 drubbing of Espanyol.
Spanish media outlet Don Balon claim Ronaldo spoke to manager Zinedine Zidane after the game about his future role with the team.
Madrid’s failure to replace Alvaro Morata has left Zidane short of striking options and with Karim Benzema set for a spell on the sidelines through injury Ronaldo’s return to the squad can’t come soon enough.
Ronaldo has cut a frustrated figure for much of the summer, with his ongoing issues over being accused of tax evasion at the heart of his discontent.
The 32-year-old has previously stated he would like to return to the Premier League and Old Trafford would undoubtedly be his preferred destination.
With Zlatan Ibrahimovic probably entering the final year of his career, a triumphant return to United would appeal to Ronaldo’s considerable ego.
Ronaldo has achieved everything he set out to do with Madrid and the opportunity to enjoy one final hurrah in the Premier League could be to tempting to ignore.