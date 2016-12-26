Ronaldinho confirms Barcelona interest in Philippe Coutinho

Brazilian legend Ronaldinho has confirmed that Barcelona are keeping an eye on the Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho and that there will be interest in the player despite the Reds wanting to keep hold of him.
I hope when he returns from injury that he will continue the form he has been showing all season with Liverpool. He has been one of the stand out players in Europe this season – and I know there is a lot of admiration of him at Barcelona. Liverpool will want to keep him, they have built the team around him. But when you play at that level then there is always interest.
The Liverpool star is currently out with an injury sustained against Sunderland earlier this season. He is expected to return to action within a week and Jurgen Klopp will be hoping that Coutinho can hit top form straight away post recovery.
Coutinho has been in sensational form for the Reds this season and is rightly being monitored by the European elite. With a similar playing style to that of Iniesta, the Brazilian could be a fantastic long-term replacement for the Spanish legend.
PSG have also been linked with a move for the Liverpool playmaker and it will be interesting to see how things develop in the summer. If the Reds fail to finish in top four, there is no doubt that Coutinho’s suitors will look to sign him.
The Reds needed more than a year to recover from the blow of losing Suarez and they have now built their side around Coutinho. The last thing Klopp will want is to lose his best player just when things are starting to fall in place for Liverpool.