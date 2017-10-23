Ronald Koeman sacked as Everton manager

Everton manager Ronald Koeman has been sacked after a disappointing start to the season.
The Dutchman spent a considerable amount of money in the summer but the new signings are yet to live up to the expectations. The Toffees slumped to a 5-2 win against Arsenal at Goodison Park yesterday and the club hierarchy have decided to make a change now.
Koeman was instrumental in Everton’s top 7 finish in the Premier League last season but this season has been a major disappointment so far.
The decision to get rid of Koeman should go down well with the fans. The Everton faithful have been expressing their concerns on social media for weeks now.
Koeman failed to replace key star Romelu Lukaku properly and the Merseyside outfit have paid the price. Despite bringing Wayne Rooney back to the club, the Toffees have been toothless in front of the goal. Furthermore, the Dutchman has failed to organise the defence properly as well.
Everton are crying out for a new direction and it will be interesting to see who the club brings in as a replacement. The likes of Rafa Benitez have been linked with the club earlier this season.
Former Manchester City manager Roberto Mancini would also be a terrific replacement for Koeman.
Everton will have to look to the future and make the right appointment now. They cannot afford to experiment right now and risk having a disastrous season.