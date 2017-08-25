Ronald Koeman ready to welcome Diego Costa to Everton

Chelsea striker Diego Costa is desperate to return to Atletico Madrid but the Premier League champions are yet to agree on a fee for the striker.
The 28-year-old forward is currently in exile in Brazil after refusing to return to Chelsea.
Costa’s relationship with Antonio Conte broke down earlier this year after a text from the Italian. Conte informed him that he is no longer a part of the manager’s plans for this season.
According to Guardian, Ronald Koeman is thought to be interested in the player and when asked about a potential transfer the Dutchman revealed that Costa would receive a warm welcome at Goodison Park.
Koeman said: “I have always said there will be a warm welcome for every good player here and he is a good player.”
Everton have sold Romelu Lukaku this summer and they are looking to bring in one more striker before the window closes. If they manage to bring Costa on loan, it could prove to be a terrific piece of business.
Costa cannot play for Atletico Madrid even if he joins the Spanish outfit this summer. The La Liga giants are under a transfer ban and therefore no new player can be registered until January. It appears that Costa is willing to train with Atletico until the end of this year if the move goes through.
It will be interesting to see whether Chelsea decide to let him go. They have already signed Morata and there is no point in keeping an unhappy player who is simply not in the manager’s plans.