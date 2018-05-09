Blog Columns Site News Ronald Koeman reacts to Southampton win on Twitter

9 May, 2018

Former Southampton manager Ronald Koeman took to social networking site Twitter to congratulate the Saints after they earned a crucial victory against Swansea on Tuesday.

Southampton took a huge stride towards securing their Premier League survival after they won 1-0 against Swansea City in a crucial Premier League clash at the Liberty Stadium.

Italian striker Manolo Gabbiadini came off the bench to score in the 72nd minute to earn all three points for the visitors.

Koeman took to Twitter to congratulate Southampton on their victory. He hailed the result as a “great victory” and said the team deserved it.

With this victory, Southampton have moved to 16th in the Premier League, leaving Swansea City perilously close to joining West Brom and Stoke City in the Championship.

The Saints have a better goal difference than Swansea which means even a defeat at Manchester City will keep them up.

Southampton attempted 13 shots during the game of which they managed to keep eight on target, according to BBC Sport.

Here are some of the reactions from the Southampton fans:

