Ronald Koeman reacts to Southampton win on Twitter

Former Southampton manager Ronald Koeman took to social networking site Twitter to congratulate the Saints after they earned a crucial victory against Swansea on Tuesday.
Southampton took a huge stride towards securing their Premier League survival after they won 1-0 against Swansea City in a crucial Premier League clash at the Liberty Stadium.
Italian striker Manolo Gabbiadini came off the bench to score in the 72nd minute to earn all three points for the visitors.
Koeman took to Twitter to congratulate Southampton on their victory. He hailed the result as a “great victory” and said the team deserved it.
Great result for @SouthamptonFC ! You guys deserve this 👍⚽
— Ronald Koeman (@RonaldKoeman) May 8, 2018
With this victory, Southampton have moved to 16th in the Premier League, leaving Swansea City perilously close to joining West Brom and Stoke City in the Championship.
The Saints have a better goal difference than Swansea which means even a defeat at Manchester City will keep them up.
Southampton attempted 13 shots during the game of which they managed to keep eight on target, according to BBC Sport.
Here are some of the reactions from the Southampton fans:
Great result and fantastic comments @RonaldKoeman #WeMarchOn #OnceASaint
— Ian Lacey (@1Laceys) May 9, 2018
pity your head was turned by money to leave a great club with a true spirit. You were one of the best
— Robin Atkinson (@AtkinsonRobin52) May 9, 2018
Thanks Ron. Went downhill after you left, but on the up now
— Edward Wright (@edinagoal) May 9, 2018
Thanks Ronald. You did amazing work for the club
— Vikas Shetty (@vikasshetty99) May 9, 2018
Cheers Ronald would take you back any day
— Max Burlefinger (@max_burle) May 9, 2018