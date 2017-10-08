Ronald Koeman needs to deliver in these three games in order to save his job

Ronald Koeman has had a tough start to the season and it seems that the club’s hierarchy is losing their patience with the Dutchman.
According to Daily Mirror, Everton will look to sack the former Southampton manager if he fails to deliver this month.
Koeman spent around £150m this summer but his team looks worse than last season. It is evident that Romelu Lukaku was not replaced adequately. Furthermore, Koeman decided to sign multiple attacking midfielders despite having the likes of Barkley at the club.
The report from Mirror claims that Koeman has three games to save his job and it will be interesting to see if he can turn it around now.
Disappointing performances against Chelsea, Manchester United, Spurs, Atalanta and Limassol have forced the club to consider Koeman’s position.
It seems that the Everton manager will have to win the games against Brighton, Leicester and Arsenal to stay at the club for now.
Everton certainly have the quality to beat these teams. However, they are low on confidence right now and these games will be quite a test for them.