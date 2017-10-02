Ronald Koeman leading the Premier League sack race, Everton manager odds-on favourite now

Everton manager Ronald Koeman is under a lot of pressure after his team’s poor start to the season.
The former Southampton manager is currently leading the Premier League sack race according to the bookies. As per Ladbrokes, the Dutchman is currently 8/11 to lose his job before any other Premier League manager.
Everton spent a lot of money trying to improve their squad this summer but the Toffees have regressed instead. The departure of Romelu Lukaku seems to have had a disastrous impact.
The Merseyside outfit have under-performed despite nearly £150 million of summer spending and Koeman admits that his future is out of his hands now.
He said: “Of course we have to improve in winning games. I know that. It [the future] is not in my hands but I try to get the best out of the players. If there is no commitment and no aggression, then that is maybe a reason to think about my future but I thank the players for their commitment against Burnley.”
Everton head into the international break just two places above the relegation zone. The Toffees have lost four of their last five Premier League games.
Koeman and his players were booed off the pitch during their 1-0 defeat against Burnley at the weekend.
It is evident that the fans have had enough of these performances and something needs to change soon. The Dutchman will be hoping for a turnaround after the international break but he cannot afford to drop any more points now.
Everton will need to put together a winning run or else Koeman will be out of a job soon.