Ronald Koeman has ‘total support’ of the Everton board despite poor form

Everton manager Ronald Koeman has insisted that he has ‘total support’ of the Everton chiefs despite the Toffees’ inconsistent start to the 2017/18 season.
Everton splashed over a £100 million on new recruits following the big money move of star striker Romelu Lukaku to Manchester United but have registered just two wins in eight Premier League games this season and sit two points above the relegation zone. The disappointing form has incurred the wrath of fans and media alike, with many calling for Koeman’s sacking.
But the Dutchman insists that his job is safe following a chat with Bill Kenwright and majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri at Finch Farm.
“We spoke about football,” said Koeman.
“There was not really a message but the feeling is they are behind the team, they are behind the manager.
“Everybody knows in football that’s a nice thing but in football always, finally, it’s all about results. Until now it’s full, total support from the board, yes.”
Everton are 16th on the table after drawing 1-1 against Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday. Koeman’s side will host French club Lyonn in a crucial Europa league clash at Goodison Park on Thursday.