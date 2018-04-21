According to Don Balon, Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is ‘insisting’ Eden Hazard be offered to Real Madrid in a deal to sign Gareth Bale this summer.
The Welsh international has been linked with a move to former side Tottenham Hotspur at the end of the season, but Abramovich wants to hijack any potential deal to bring Bale to Stamford Bridge instead.
The 28-year-old joined Real in 2013 and has gone on to make 183 appearances in all competitions, scoring and creating 140 goals. Bale has struggled with injuries during his five years at the Santiago Bernabéu, however, which has given president Florentino Perez doubts over whether it’s worth keeping him – Bale’s made just 16 league starts this season, contributing 15 goals.
His relationship with head coach Zinedine Zidane could be strained after he was dropped for both legs of Real’s Champions League last-16 clash with Paris Saint-Germain. Bale was an unused substitute in the first leg of the quarter-final meeting with Juventus and was hauled off at half-time in the second leg.
An exit has been mooted for the £350k-per-week star and Chelsea could beat Tottenham to his signature. Eden Hazard might have to go in the opposite direction, however. The 27-year-old has contributed 161 goals in 294 games in all competitions since moving to Chelsea from Lille in 2012, but his form has wavered this season.
Real were linked with the £100m-rated Belgian before Chelsea procured his signature and have never given up trying to sign him. Nevertheless, a move this summer could depend on Gareth Bale.
Stats from Transfermarkt.