Roman Abramovich discussed £65m move from Chelsea for Dortmund’s Christian Pulisic

Roman Abramovich, the owner of the English Premier League club, Chelsea, has decided to involve himself in the Blues’ transfer business as he has already met with club director Marina Granovskaia in south of France.
This was as per the information collected by the Mail on Sunday, who go on to claim that Roman Abramovich had meetings with director Marina Granovskaia, Juventus and Borussia Dortmund.
According to the Daily Mail, the meeting with Juventus and Borussia Dormtmund in his yacht near Antibes is to negotiate for Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain and Borussia Dortmund star Christian Pulisic.
Roman Abramovich apparently discussed about the American professional footballer with Marina Granovskaia, even making a 65 million pounds move for the 19 year old, who has scored five goals and registered seven assists in 42 matches for the German club during the last season.
Christian Pulisic is also a transfer target for the English Premier League club’s domestic tivals, Liverpool. The manager of the Merseyside club, Jurgen Klopp, who previously managed Borussia Dortmund, wanted to sign Christian Pulisic for the Reds two summers ago.
Liverpool even made a bid of 11 million pounds for Christian Pulisic, as per the information of Metro. Unfortunately for the Reds, Borussia Dortmund rejected the approach made by Jurgen Klopp’s side, but the Liverpool mnger has publicly expressed his admiration for Christian Pulisic.
“I like Christian, I’ve known him since he was a kid and he’s still not really old. He’s a fantastic player and it’s deserved that people think highly of him in America, in Germany it’s the same,” Jurgen Klopp said.
“If he wants to play in England one day or whatever and he, for sure, has the chance to do so. But in this moment he’s in a really good club for his development. They know him already.”