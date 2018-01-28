Roma reject Liverpool’s offer for Alisson

Liverpool are looking to sign a keeper and Jurgen Klopp has identified Roma’s Alisson as a target.
The Brazilian has been outstanding in Serie A for a while now and the 25-year-old would be a major upgrade on the likes of Karius and Mignolet.
As per the reports, Liverpool have already submitted an offer for the player but Roma have turned it down. The Italians are looking for a fee in the region of £44million for Alisson.
Considering the ability of the player and the current inflation in the transfer market, the price could prove to be reasonable for Liverpool. Alisson would address one of their major weaknesses. Liverpool have missed a reliable keeper ever since the departure of Pepe Reina.
Alisson is a world-class talent and he could develop into one of the best players in the world under the guidance of Klopp. If he joins in January, it could prove to be a season-defining signing for the Reds. They have struggled to defend this season and the likes of Van Dijk and Alisson could make a big difference.
It will be interesting to see whether the Reds decide to match Roma’s asking price now. Liverpool have recently sold Philippe Coutinho for a club record fee and they certainly have the cash to fund the move for Alisson now or in the summer.