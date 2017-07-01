Roma defender Antonio Rudiger set to join Chelsea

Roma defender Antonio Rudiger is all set to join Chelsea this summer.
According to Telegraph, the two clubs have agreed on a £30m fee for the Serie A centre back. The report also adds that Rudiger should complete his transfer next week.
The player’s agent travelled to England yesterday and Rudiger will undergo his medical next week.
Antonio Conte wanted to sign Leonardo Bonucci or Virgil van Dijk initially, but it seems that the Premier League champions have moved on from their first choice targets now.
Chelsea enquired about Kostas Manolas as well but the Greek defender is closing in on a move to Zenit.
Rudiger had an impressive season with Roma and he would be a solid addition to the Chelsea lineup. The German-born would be an upgrade on Gary Cahill. Furthermore, he is only 24 and Conte would certainly help him improve.
The Blues will now look to seal the deal for Alex Sandro. The Juventus left-back is expected to complete a move to Stamford Bridge this summer. Joining them will be the French midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko.
Antonio Conte wants his side to challenge on all fronts next season and the Italian is busy strengthening his squad accordingly.