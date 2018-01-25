Roma accept Chelsea’s offer for Edin Dzeko

Chelsea are closing in on the signing of Bosnian forward Edin Dzeko this month.
According to Guardian, Roma have accepted an offer from the Blues for their star striker but the player has not agreed to a move yet.
Chelsea will need to convince the 31-year-old to return to the Premier League once again.
Dzeko has extensive Premier League experience and he would be a quality signing for Antonio Conte. Apart from being a very good target man, Dzeko is a top class finisher who is good with his feet as well.
The Bosnian could form a lethal partnership with Alvaro Morata. Dzeko has scored 13 goals so far this season.
The report from Guardian claims that Chelsea are prepared to offer Dzeko a contract until at least 2020.
Meanwhile, the Blues are set to sign Emerson Palmieri as well. Chelsea will pay around £44m plus add-ons of £13.2m for Palmieri and Dzeko.
The 23-year-old left back is expected to provide competition to Marcos Alonso.
Chelsea crashed out of the Carabao Cup against Arsenal last night and Conte will be hoping that two new signings can give his players and the fans a lift.