Rodgers full of praise for Celtic following draw against St Johnstone

Celtic extended their unbeaten run to the new season by coming from behind to draw against St Johnstone at Celtic Park.
The Saints took a shock lead through Steven MacLean in the 40th minute. The visitors maintained a tight defence and continued to guard their lead resiliently, frustrating Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers. The former Liverpool manager brought on midfielder Callum McGregor to get something out of the game. The gamble paid off as McGregor equalised 11 minutes from stoppage time, earning his side a well deserved point.
“I can be nothing but proud of the team and everything they put into it. We always want three points but we accept the point,” said Rodgers after the game.
“We have three wins and a draw in the league, we’re in the quarter-final of the League Cup and also qualified for the Champions League, so it’s been a great start to the season for us.
“The players, in the second-half, showed their heart, spirt and desire to not the lose the game. That’s something we’ve created here within the squad. Tommy and his team defended well but my players were absolutely brilliant. We did everything we could to get the win but we couldn’t so we’ll take the point.”
Rodgers praised his side for their fighting spirit and the quality they showed to draw the game against a disciplined St Johnstone side.
“For the last 30 minutes, I thought the players were exceptional in the energy they showed and the quality. We could have scored one or two more. It was a mixture of some great defending by St Johnstone and their goalkeeper making some amazing saves.”
Celtic are second on the Scottish Premiership table behind Aberdeen. The Hoops have picked up 10 points so far in the new season, winning three and drawing one game.