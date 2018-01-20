Robin Van Persie returns to Feyenoord

Former Arsenal and Manchester United striker Robin Van Persie has returned to the club where it all began… Feyenoord.
Announced on the clubs website, the 34-year-old will officially put pen to paper this coming Monday. (22nd January)
A career that has seen the Dutchman turn out for four clubs, started with Feyenoord at the back-end of the nineties.
Rotterdam-born, Van Persie joined Feyenoord as a fresh-faced 16-year-old. Impressing at youth level saw the young RVP make his first-team bow in February 2002.
In 78 appearances he netted 22 goals, and was part of the squad that tasted UEFA Cup success in 2002.
The ability he had shown during his three years alerted Arsenal of his extreme potential.
During the summer of 2004, the Dutchman moved to the gunners for a fee of £2.75m. Van Persie proved to be a revelation in North-London – Netting an impressive 132 goals in 278 appearances. An FA Cup winners Medal was the only accomplishment in what proved a difficult spell for Arsenal.
RVP was a ‘shining light’ during his time at The Emirates. As a firm fan favourite, It came as a nasty shock when after eight seasons the striker was sold to rivals Manchester United for £24m.
On arriving at Old Trafford, expectancy was high. RVP promptly delivered 26 goals in helping United to Premier League success. He pulled on the famous red shirt on 102 occasions, finding the net 58 times during his time in Manchester.
With the twilight of his career looming, the striker moved to Turkish giants Fenerbache in the summer of 2015. 36 goals in 87 appearances proves that the 34-year-old still has something to offer.
One of only eight Dutchmen to reach a century of International caps – RVP has 50 goals to his name, and is their all-time top scorer. He represented Oranje at three World Cups. Captaining his country to a third-placed finish in 2014.
Now the Dutchman will write the last chapter of a fabulous career at the same place it started nearly twenty years ago.