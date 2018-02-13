Roberto Firmino earned £116,000 for his performance against Southampton

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino put on an excellent display against Southampton last week and Mirror Sport have revealed exactly how much the Brazilian earned in bonuses.
Apparently, the former Hoffenheim attacker is on basic wages of around £68,085-a-week. However, he can earn more than double of that amount per week if he keeps performing the way he did against the Saints.
Firmino’s contract at Liverpool states that the South American will pick up £25,000 for each of his first five goals, £45,000 for his goals between six and 10, £65,000 from 11 to 15, and £85,000 from then on.
Also, the Liverpool forward is paid £31,000 per assist. Therefore, the Brazilian earned around £116,000 in bonuses against Southampton.
Firmino scored his 20th goal of the season against Pellegrino’s side and he will be looking to carry that form into the Champions League now.
The Reds travel to Porto for the first leg of the knockout stages this week. Klopp will be hoping that the likes of Firmino and Salah can get on the scoresheet and secure a valuable away lead for his side.