Robert Snodgrass trolls Sheffield Wednesday fans on Twitter

Aston Villa returned to winning ways after beating Sheffield Wednesday 4-2 in the Championship clash on Saturday at Hillsborough.
Robert Snodgrass scored the final goal of the match from a penalty, and many Sheffield Wednesday fans weren’t impressed with the decision.
The 30-year-old winger, who joined in the summer from West Ham on loan, has been in terrific form for Villa this season.
Snodgrass took to social networking site Twitter to post a message for the Wednesday fans who abused him on the web. He tweeted:
For all you Sheff Wed fans that saying you want me to break my legs or die, keep your chins up today is a new day! Can’t give it if your not prepared to take a little bit back 🤫🤣🤫🤣🤫🤣
— Robert snodgrass (@robsnodgrass7) February 25, 2018
Goals from Lewis Grabban, Glenn Whelan, Conor Hourihane, and Snodgrass earned all three points for Villa. It was a crucial win for them as it came on the on the back of two frustrating results against Fulham and Preston.
Snodgrass also reacted to Villa’s win yesterday on Twitter. He wrote ” What a comeback from the lads great team spirit”.