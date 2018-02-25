Blog Columns Site News Robert Snodgrass trolls Sheffield Wednesday fans on Twitter

Aston Villa returned to winning ways after beating Sheffield Wednesday 4-2 in the Championship clash on Saturday at Hillsborough.

Robert Snodgrass scored the final goal of the match from a penalty, and many Sheffield Wednesday fans weren’t impressed with the decision.

The 30-year-old winger, who joined in the summer from West Ham on loan, has been in terrific form for Villa this season.

Snodgrass took to social networking site Twitter to post a message for the Wednesday fans who abused him on the web. He tweeted:

Goals from Lewis Grabban, Glenn Whelan, Conor Hourihane, and Snodgrass earned all three points for Villa. It was a crucial win for them as it came on the on the back of two frustrating results against Fulham and Preston.

Snodgrass also reacted to Villa’s win yesterday on Twitter. He wrote ” What a comeback from the lads great team spirit”.

