Robert Snodgrass comments on Aston Villa future

Robert Snodgrass says that he is enjoying life at Aston Villa, and has hinted that he wants to stay at the club beyond the summer.
The 30-year-old joined in the summer on loan from West Ham, and made a huge impact for Steve Bruce’s side. He has scored seven Championship goals, and has registered 13 assists in 33 league appearances.
Villa have made no secret of their desire to keep Snodgrass, and their chance of getting a permanent deal for him will be bolstered if they get promoted to the Premier League.
The Scot has become a fan favourite at Villa Park, and he has hinted that he wants to stay here by saying “I just don’t want it to end”.
“I’ve loved being here with the boys and I just don’t want it to end. If it is to end then I want it to end on what I visualised when I came here – I want to get this club promoted,” Snodgrass told Villa’s official website.
Villa find themselves fourth in the Championship table, three points behind Fulham with a game in hand. They face Hull City away at KCOM stadium in the Championship clash on Saturday.