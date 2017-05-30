Riyad Mahrez wants to leave Leicester City this summer

Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez is looking to leave the club this summer and the Algerian has already informed the Foxes of his decision.
Mahrez helped Leicester win the Premier League title during the 2015/16 season. The former PFA player of the year decided to stay during the 2016/17 season but he feels that he needs to move on this summer in order to realise his ambitions.
The 26 year old has established himself as one of the best wingers in the Premier League and there will be plenty of interest in his services. The Algerian has been linked with Arsenal and Manchester United in the past.
Leicester have had a very poor season this year and Mahrez’s decision to leave is not surprising at all. A player of his calibre should be playing in the Champions League consistently.
It will be interesting to see how Leicester react to this situation now. Keeping a player against his wishes is not ideal and the Foxes should look to cash in on their prized asset this summer.
Mahrez’s statement read:
Out of the huge admiration and respect I hold for Leicester City Football Club I wanted to be totally honest and transparent with them and have therefore informed the club that I feel now is the time for me to move on. I had a good discussion with the chairman last summer and we agreed at that time that I would stay for another year in order to help the club as best as I could following the transition of winning the title and in the Champions League. However, I am fiercely ambitious and feel that now is the time to move on to a new experience. I’ve always enjoyed a good relationship with the Chairman and everyone at the club, and I hope I have been able to repay the faith shown to me by my performances and commitment on the pitch during my time here.