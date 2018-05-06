Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Riyad Mahrez keen on Arsenal move

Riyad Mahrez keen on Arsenal move

6 May, 2018 Arsenal, English Premier League, Leicester, Transfer News & Rumours

Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez wants to join Arsenal this summer.

As per the reports, the Algerian has a house in London and he wants to join the North London giants at the end of this season.

Mahrez was a target for Manchester City earlier this season but the Foxes turned down a £50m-plus offer from the Premier League champions in January.

The Leicester City winger submitted a transfer request back then but it was swiftly rejected. The player has now withdrawn the request but reports claim that he is keen on a move away.

It will be interesting to see whether the Gunners make a move for the winger this summer.

Apparently, Spurs and Chelsea are options for him as well as he prefers to stay in London.

Leicester City value the player at around £80m and it is highly unlikely that a Premier League club would pay that much for him.

The Algerian is a top quality player but Leicester will have to lower the asking price in order for Mahrez to get a move this summer.

Manchester United set to sign Serbia midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic
Cardiff interested in signing Salomon Rondon

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com