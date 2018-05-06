Riyad Mahrez keen on Arsenal move

Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez wants to join Arsenal this summer.
As per the reports, the Algerian has a house in London and he wants to join the North London giants at the end of this season.
Mahrez was a target for Manchester City earlier this season but the Foxes turned down a £50m-plus offer from the Premier League champions in January.
The Leicester City winger submitted a transfer request back then but it was swiftly rejected. The player has now withdrawn the request but reports claim that he is keen on a move away.
It will be interesting to see whether the Gunners make a move for the winger this summer.
Apparently, Spurs and Chelsea are options for him as well as he prefers to stay in London.
Leicester City value the player at around £80m and it is highly unlikely that a Premier League club would pay that much for him.
The Algerian is a top quality player but Leicester will have to lower the asking price in order for Mahrez to get a move this summer.