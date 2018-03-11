Rival fans react to Heung-Min Son’s performance vs Bournemouth

Tottenham picked up a comfortable 4-1 win over Bournemouth earlier tonight and the Londoners are now third in the Premier League table.
Mauricio Pochettino’s men have now overtaken Liverpool in the table after the Reds slipped to a 2-1 defeat against Manchester United yesterday.
Heung-Min Son scored a brace to secure the three points for the Londoners in the absence of Harry Kane. The England international was forced off with an ankle injury after he collided with Begovic.
Eddie Howe’s men managed to take the lead in the 7th minute through Junior Stanislas but the visitors responded with an equaliser from Dele Alli.
Son scored twice in the second half to ensure the victory for his side and Serge Aurier’s late header proved to be the icing on the cake.
The South Korean has been in fantastic form this season and he has scored 18 goals already. Son has not only impressed the Tottenham fans with his explosive performances. The former Leverkusen man is being admirer by the rival fans as well.
Here is how Twitter reacted to his performance tonight.
