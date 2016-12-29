Rio Mavuba: Eden Hazard scored a hat-trick when he was drunk

A former teammate of Eden Hazard has claimed that the Belgian forward once scored a hat trick when he was drunk. Rio Mavuba claims that Hazard scored thrice in his final game for Lille just hours after returning home, spending a night out in the town.
Hazard went out the night before Lille’s final game against Nancy, knowing that it would be his last game for the club before joining Chelsea in the summer.
Mavuba claims that Hazard did not sleep after returning home late and went straight to the Stade Metropole to play his final game.
To everyone’s astonishment, Hazard showed no signs of a hangover, as he found the net three times in the opening 30 minutes of the game.
Mavuba told reporters, as quoted by the Mirror:
We were certain to finish third and we were facing Nancy the following day. It was Hazard’s last match with Lille and he wanted to organise a little something.
We decided to go have a little drink. A little drink that dragged on somewhat. The following morning, Eden was still drunk.
That evening against Nancy, not even with 30 minutes played, Eden had already bagged a hat-trick.
The guy had not even slept, he drank for the entire night and he put away a hat-trick in 30 minutes. We all looked at each other [and] we told ourselves that this guy was the real deal.
Since joining Chelsea, Hazard has gone on to play 225 times for the club and has scored 62 goals in all competitions. He was a key member of the Chelsea side that won the Premier League in 2014-15, and was honoured with the PFA Player of the Year award for his outstanding contribution.
Hazard has been in superb form this season, scoring nine league goals already. His form has helped Chelsea mount a serious title challenge, with the Blues sitting top of the Premier League after 18 games.