Rio Ferdinand says Harry Kane is the best striker in the world

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand believes that Harry Kane is the best striker in the world right now.

After Tottenham’s draw against Juventus, Gary Lineker asked the BT Sport pundits, Rio Ferdinand and Steven Gerrard, to share their opinions on the matter.

The former Liverpool captain claimed that the Barcelona star Luis Suarez is the best striker in the world.

“Harry Kane,” replied Ferdinand. “Harry Kane. Harry Kane. Easy. Harry Kane’s got it all.”

However, Gerrard responded : “Luis Suarez for me.”

There is no doubt that Harry Kane is a world class footballer and his goalscoring rate is nothing short of outstanding. Also, the England international is a very complete forward who can link up well with his teammates and has an impressive passing range.

However, when it comes to being the best in the world, very few can doubt Luis Suarez’s credentials. The Uruguayan was a phenomenon for Liverpool in the Premier League and he has carried that form to Barcelona as well.

Suarez has scored a staggering 121 goals in his last three seasons with Barcelona. Kane has managed 94 goals in his last three seasons with Spurs.

In terms of sheer talent, technical ability and intelligence, the La Liga forward is head and shoulders above Kane. Also, Suarez has shown his quality at the highest level with Barcelona and his country.

Kane might well go on to become the best striker eventually, but at this point of time, the England international is certainly not better than Suarez.



