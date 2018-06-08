Rio Ferdinand believes that Jack Wilshere was rightfully snubbed from the England World Cup squad

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand believes that England manager Gareth Southgate made a correct decision by not including Arsenal’s Jack Wilshere in his 23-man squad which travels to Russia to play in the World Cup.
Wilshere and Joe Hart were the two biggest snubs from the England World Cup squad and both did not even make it onto the stand-by list in the case of injuries.
After being hampered with injuries during the past few years, Wilshere struggled for form last season and this was what arguably led to his exclusion.
He was unable to recapture the form that he showed during his early 20’s which led to many fans and pundits touting him as the future of English football.
All in all last season, he managed just one goal and three assists.
When discussing Wilshere’s exclusion, Ferdinand who was part of the England World Cup squad in 2002, 2006 and 2010 said:
“Why would you take him?” Ferdinand asked. “I didn’t disagree with the midfield choices he took. He can count on all the others physically.
“I don’t think there’s an argument. He hasn’t played enough football and hasn’t influenced enough games in the way that those guys have over a sustained period of time.
“I’ve been there with teams where we’ve had players coming in a little bit unfit and it does leave uncertainty in a squad. Even with Wayne Rooney, Becks in 2002, it can destabilise a squad. However small it is it does spread.”