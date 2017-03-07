Rhian Brewster reveals why he left Chelsea for Liverpool

Liverpool U23s striker Rhian Brewster has been enjoying a breakthrough season in the Reds’ academy this year.
The former Chelsea striker has been a key player for the youth side and has revealed why he left the Blues in 2015.
The 16-year-old forward can operate in a number of positions but he is at his best when deployed as the striker. Brewster can play out wide and as an attacking midfielder as well.
The Liverpool forward revealed that he could not see himself developing into a first team player at Stamford Bridge and therefore he opted to join the Reds.
He said: “I was at Chelsea from the age of seven to 14 but then I told them I wanted to look at my options because I didn’t see a pathway to become a first-team player there.”
Jurgen Klopp has helped quite a few academy players break into the first team setup this season and Brewster is optimistic about making the grade soon.
The young forward also claimed that former Liverpool striker Luis Suarez is a role model for him. Furthermore, Roberto Firmino is also someone he looks up to in terms of playing style.
Brewster also confirmed that Michael Beale (former U23s coach) played a key role in him choosing to sign for Liverpool.
He said: “There were a few clubs interested but once I knew Liverpool were one of them it was an easy choice. Liverpool is a club that does give young players opportunities and it’s a great feeling to play for this club.”